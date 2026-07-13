Notre Dame has long as long of history as anyone at producing great tight ends and it certainly appears the next great one might be on campus.

Ian Premer was a five-star tight end in this past recruiting cycle that stunned many when he chose Notre Dame over longtime favorite Kansas State last summer.



Now, he's on campus and major things are expected for him in short order.

What Ian Premer Brings to Notre Dame Football

Premer was a five-star talent in the 2026 recruiting class and his tape shows great reason as to why.

Yes, he's from Kansas, a state that isn't known as being rich at producing loads of star college football talent, but that doesn't look like its going to matter much for him.

At 6-5, 220-pounds, Premer doesn't move like his size suggests he should.

His receiving stats are one thing, hauling in 105 receptions for 1,851 yards and 31 touchdowns in high school, but also impressive is what he did running the ball. He added another 280 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground last season.

Notre Dame 2026 tight end signee Ian Premer is an outrageously talented athlete.



(via @KWCHTejay)

pic.twitter.com/GezA8ixDsa — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 3, 2025

He's a man-child that has a college-ready body, and should be a red zone threat immediately come this fall.

What to Expect for Ian Premer This Season

When I think of instant impact freshman tight ends at Notre Dame, the first name that comes to mind is Michael Mayer.

Mayer wound up being great and setting a bunch of tight end records during his three seasons in blue and gold, but his freshman year showed a sign of things to come.

That year, 2020, Mayer played in all 12 games for Notre Dame, hauling in 42 receptions for 450 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Even with that, though, it took Mayer some time to get going. Yes, he pulled in three receptions in the opener against Duke that year, but 21 of his 42 receptions came in the final four games of the year.

With that in mind, I don't think it's fair to expect Premer simply burst onto the scene when Notre Dame opens at Wisconsin on Labor Day weekend. However, there is one number I expect to see him fly by Mayer in:

I’m very excited to see 2026 5 ⭐️ TE commit Ian Premer play at Notre Dame for the next few years.



Should see the field right away next season.



Elite talent.



🎥: Hudl



pic.twitter.com/qQ7vslYND5 — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 4, 2025

Touchdown receptions.

Notre Dame loses two dynamic running backs in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. While I don't think the running game overall will be an issue, it's plenty fair to expect a step back considering a pair of First Round running backs won't be there.

However, who scores the touchdowns deep in opponents territory?

Notre Dame is expected to be improved in the passing game, but it's hard to think of a better target to throw to than Premer, assuming he's anything like he's advertised to be.

Based on size and athletic ability alone, if you set his total touchdown receptions at two (the number Mayer scored as a freshman), I would bet my left arm on the over.

A better offense overall means more red zone chances and CJ Carr throwing him the ball instead of Ian Book only helps, and there are other options that should make keying on him a bit difficult.

If I'm betting on an impact freshman for Notre Dame this fall, it's pretty clear that it's Premer and then a bit of a gap as my pick.