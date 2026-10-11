After BYU suffocated Iowa State on Friday night and Notre Dame blasted Stanford on Saturday, the stage was officially set for next weekend's showdown between the Cougars and Fighting Irish in Provo, Utah.



While the AP Poll will certainly change after No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma, both Notre Dame and BYU will be safely in the top 10.

It marks the first meeting between the two programs since the 2022 season when Notre Dame outlasted BYU in a Shamrock Series contest in Las Vegas.



Now, the two meet with both having realistic hopes of being College Football Playoff teams this winter.



Some initial thoughts for the upcoming showdown.

Notre Dame's Preseason Ends

Notre Dame has played six games this season and not been tested into a fourth quarter yet. Despite some name-brand programs being on the schedule, it has felt largely like a warmup slate to date.

That ends this coming Saturday when Notre Dame heads to BYU, home of the unbeaten Cougars. This is a top 10 team that is on the shortlist of favorites to win the Big 12, and takes place in a venue that has proven difficult for even very good teams to come out of victoriously in recent years.

BYU Somewhat Like Notre Dame

BYU is rated No. 8 in the nation entering the weekend and despite that, it doesn't feel like a whole lot of people take it overly serious.



BYU doesn't put up 45 points on the regular, instead it does what Notre Dame has done often this year, and just overwhelms teams over time.

College GameDay is coming to Provo!! pic.twitter.com/oNSaw6JRjR — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 10, 2026

BYU has a suffocating defense that allows just 13.4 points per game, and as a team, rushes for more than 220 yards per game.



It's built on physicality and doesn't turn the ball over. By no means is it an exact replica of Notre Dame in 2026, but perhaps a bit like the 2024 Fighting Irish squad that featured quarterback Riley Leonard, with less explosive running backs.

Being Tested Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing for Notre Dame

While its comfortable to watch Notre Dame obliterate teams like it has largely done in 2026, things are going to get a whole lot more difficult.



When I look back at Notre Dame's run to the National Championship Game two years ago, I can't help but think that close games at Texas A&M and USC helped prepare that team for playing powerhouse teams in non-home games.

Getting pushed by BYU and having to battle through a good amount of adversity in a stadium far from home might be stressful this coming Saturday, but could also be a huge help down the road.

Just Win, Baby

While its the season to "Leave No Doubt," the most important thing is to just get out of Provo with a win next weekend.



This is a place where Notre Dame last played in 2004, as it dropped the season-opener a week before it beat top 10 Michigan.

Maybe its scar tissue that hasn't healed all these years later, but I'm not worried about style points in a game like this.



Road game at night against a top 10 team?



I don't care what it looks like, just find a way to win, baby.