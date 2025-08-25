Notre Dame vs Miami: 5 Things the Irish Must Do To Beat the Hurricanes
5. Marcus Freeman and Mario Cristobal face different but intense pressures
For Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman, the 2025 season is about demonstrating staying power in the CFP. The Irish must show that, despite a change at QB and DC, they are in fact reloading, not rebuilding, in Freeman's fourth season.
For Mario Cristobal and his Miami squad, the mission is equally important but different. After a few seasons at the helm and no CFP appearances, the pressure is on to prove the program is trending up and is CFP worthy.
The stakes are high in this game and will set the tone for the season for each squad. Both need a win, and only one side can earn one. With that in mind, let's examine some keys to an Irish victory.
4. The Notre Dame defense must continue the standard of elite play
The Notre Dame defense has been the backbone of the program for many years. Despite a change at DC and after losing players like Howard Cross, Rylie Mills, and Xavier Watts, the defense must maintain its high level of play.
Playing strong defense is always important, but even more so in this game. Notre Dame must support its new young QB, and keeping the score down is a top priority.
3. The Notre Dame offensive line must play like "O line U"
For CJ Carr to have any chance of success against Miami in his first start, the line play must be up to snuff. Period. This unit must create push and space for Jeremiyah Love and JD Price to maneuver so that the pressure to move the ball isn't all on Carr.
Carr's greatest natural gift is his passing ability. If he has time in the pocket to make his progressions and reads, it'd go a long way towards a victory.
Should he be harassed all night? That's where a young QB presses, rushes, and makes mistakes. This simply cannot occur.
2. CJ Carr doesn't need to be a hero for Notre Dame to beat Miami
Regarding CJ Carr himself, he doesn't need to be a hero to win this football game. He simply cannot make catastrophic mistakes like pick-sixes or getting strip-sacked. Mike Denbrock will create a game plan that allows Carr opportunities to do what he does best without putting the weight of the Notre Dame world on his shoulders. It's on Carr to execute the plan.
I have no questions about Carr's physical capabilities. What I'm anxious to see is how he handles the moment. The pressure, the noise, the intensity of this game. If he can settle in and find a rhythm, the Irish will be in good shape.
1. Notre Dame needs to make some big plays early
Notre Dame is fully aware of the atmosphere it's walking into. For what will be the only time all season, Miami's home stadium will be full and loud.
If the Irish can make a few big plays early in this game with any of its three units, it'd quiet down the crowd and help everyone, most notably CJ Carr, relax and settle in.
Notre Dame prepared wonderfully last year for its opener in College Station. The Irish handled the crowd and the heat and left with a tough road win. The same blueprint applies in 2025, hopefully with the same result!
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and on your preferred audio podcast provid