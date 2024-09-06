Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois: Football Recruiting Visitor List
Notre Dame is set to host 59 recruits for its home opener on Saturday afternoon against the Huskies of Northern Illinois.
Currently, three current Notre Dame 2025 commits will be on campus for the contest - Offensive Lineman Owen Strebig, Defensive End Chris Burgess Jr., and Cornerback Mark Zackery.
The remaining recruits anticipated to make the trip to South Bend are mostly in the 2026 and 2027 classes, as Notre Dame will get a look at many future targets.
Notre Dame Football Recruiting
2026 Notre Dame Recruits
A few top 2026 targets are expected on campus.
Four-Star Davison (MI) Offensive Lineman Ben Nichols will check out the Irish tomorrow afternoon. He received a Notre Dame offer back on Pot of Gold Day in March.
Four-Star Loyola Blakefield (MD) Cornerback Khary Adams will also be in attendance. He received an offer on June 17th after camping at Notre Dame.
Three-Star Oscar A. Carlson (MI) Running Back Izaiah Wright makes the trek to South Bend this weekend. He hasn't received an offer yet, but that could change soon.
A quintette of interesting three-star tight ends will be attendance. Lakota East (OH) PJ MacFarlane, Cathedral (IN) Collin Walls, Port Huron Northern (MI) Lincoln Watkins, Center Grove (IN) Dominick Barry, and Archbishop Moeller (OH) Sam Hamilton all look to make an impression in front of the Irish staff with the hope of earning offers down the line.
Other 2026 Visitors:
OL Benjamin Eziuka, DL Avery Fremion, EDGE Daecion Echols, LB Karsten Busch, QB Luke Faler, RB Trenton Walker, RB Jayden Terry, RB Tomarion Steward, WR Oliver Bender, WR William Jones-Terrell, WR Kareem Pruitt, WR Aaron McFarland, WR Trevy Barber, WR Jorian Brooks, WR Elijah Harris, WR Braydon Johnson, WR/CB Damion King, WR/CB Martece Smith, TE Nick Lautar, TE Tristian Comer, TE Maximus Jansenvanvuren, TE/LB Trevor Gibbs, OL Eli Bickel, OL Jeremiah Benson, OL Dalton DeBoer, OL Nolan Ciecro, OL Pete Eglitis, OL Owen Winder, OL Eli Sanchez, LB Ryland Watters, LB Patrick Cheney, LB Joey Hardy, S Deacon King, S Traverse Moore, ATH James Rush, ATH Donovan Triplett
2027 Notre Dame Recruits
2027 is a long ways a way at this point, but Notre Dame is already building relationships with top recruits.
Four-Star Lawrence North (IN) Wide Receiver Monshun Sales will check out Notre Dame this weekend. The 2027 Top 100 recruit doesn't hold an offer from Notre Dame yet, but that should change very soon.
Yorktown (IN) EDGE Chris Wilson visits South Bend for the game against Northern Illinois looking to expand on his already impressive early offers.
Ben Davis (IN) Cornerback Marcus Powe makes the trip with this teammate and Notre Dame 2025 commit Mark Zackery to check out the Irish in action
Other 2027 Visitors:
DB Zachery Christopherson, DB Tristian Christopherson, DT Brody Lamb, LB Jackson Reynolds, ATH Jackson Cook, QB Jack Donnelly
2025 Notre Dame Preferred Walk-On Options
Notre Dame will also host a few 2025 recruits without offers, but are interesting Preferred Walk-On candidates. WR/CB Cam Williams, LB Jamison Brown, and LB Braydon Underwood are all expected to be in attendance for the game tomorrow afternoon.
