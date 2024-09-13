Notre Dame vs Northern Illinois Draws Huge NBC TV Rating

Top 10 most-watched games of Week 2 College Football 📺



1. Texas at Michigan - 9.35M

2. Colorado at Nebraska - 6.3M

3. NIU at Notre Dame - 3.9M

4. Tennessee vs. NC State - 2.95M

5. Arkansas at Oklahoma St. - 2.79M

6. South Carolina at Kentucky - 2.72M

7. USF at Alabama - 2.58M…