Notre Dame vs. Purdue Betting Odds Update: Latest Line Movements
As kickoff between Notre Dame and Purdue draws nearer, the pointspread between the Fighting Irish and Boilermakers continues to shrink.
What was posted in the off-season around 16 or 17 points was released earlier this week at 10.5 according to FanDuel.
As the week went on the number continued to shrink and as of early Friday afternoon, the number continues to tilt towards the Boilermakers.
FanDuel has moved its line to the Irish now being just a 7.5-point favorite.
Tim Murray of VSiN could be right about the quarterback news potentially being that Riley Leonard isn't playing and Steve Angeli is starting in his place.
Or, the movement could be because Leonard is starting and the belief is that he is going to be very one-dimensional against Purdue - and if you've seen Leonard in action, you know throwing isn't exactly his money maker.
Whatever the case, the public is speaking loudly about Notre Dame right now and they're saying they don't have much confidence in the Irish to impress on Saturday.
