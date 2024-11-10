Notre Dame’s Winning Streak Continues with Dominant Florida State Beatdown
Notre Dame Collects its 7th win in a row
Two things can be true at the same exact time. For instance. Notre Dame is a really good football team. And Florida State is a really bad football team. Saturday night in Notre Dame Stadium in front of a boatload of visiting recruits, the Irish eviscerated old enemy Florida State 52-3 en route to their 7th win in a row.
For as dominating as this performance was. I don't think Notre Dame was particularly sharp. I felt like there was a bit of sluggishness to the Irish after having not played a game in a half a month. And they still absolutely eviscerating the Seminoles. That's what good teams do. And that's what Notre Dame did.
There is no substitute for winning
Notre Dame has now won seven games in a row with only one of them being competitive, the Louisville game. This Irish team is not perfect, but it has played as good as anyone could ever ask for after the Weeek 2 loss to Northern Illinois.
Despite the pressure of having to win out since from game 3 on and suffering a slew of injuries, this team has continued to withstand the pressure, improve, and win. This is a testament to both the players and coaching staff. And speaking of that staff, Marcus Freeman should be applauded for how he's gotten his team to play during this win streak. The Irish are trending up!
