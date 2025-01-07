Orange Bowl Weather Report: Cooler Temperatures for Notre Dame vs. Penn State
A trip to South Florida in early January sounds great if you're from anywhere near South Bend, Indiana or State College, Pennsylvania.
That's again the case for notherners headed to Miami for the 2025 Orange Bowl between Notre Dame and Penn State, but the locals might not feel quite the same as below average temperatures are forecasted for Thursday night's College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl Preview: Gameday Weather Forecast
Miami usually sees an average high of 76-degrees in January and an average low of 59. Thursday's weather is expected to check-in a good amount below that as the forecast calls for:
High of 66 during the day with a low of 53 according to the Weather Channel.
Northerners be prepared to see the locals in winter coats and hats while you're walking around in your favorite pair of cargo shorts.