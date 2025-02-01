Notre Dame’s Pat Coogan Makes His Next Move, Heads to In-State Rival
Pat Coogan was a key piece of Notre Dame's offensive line on the 2024 team
In this story:
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan narrowed his list of transfer destinations to just two teams earlier this week and on Friday made his final decision.
Coogan will play his final year of eligibility at Indiana University after it was a finalist along with Michigan.
Coogan made the announcement on social media on Friday afternoon.
Coogan wasn't likely to start entering the 2025 season, seeing as he came in as a replacement after an injury to returning center Ashton Craig. However, his leadership and the depth he brought to the defensive line is undeniable.
I think I speak for most Notre Dame fans in saying that I'm glad he's taking his talents to Bloomington and not Ann Arbor.
More From Notre Dame on SI
Notre Dame Beats Out Bluebloods for Big Time Offensive Line Prospect
Jerome Bettis Shares Epic Lou Holtz Recruiting Story at Notre Dame
Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame's Freshly Released 2025 Football Schedule
2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker
Published