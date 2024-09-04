Pat McAfee Show Makes Big Proclamation About Notre Dame Football
Since retiring from the NFL, Pat McAfee has grown his own show/podcast from the ground up. and it's widely considered now to be one of the biggest and most popular sports shows on the planet.
When he talks, people listen.
McAfee has been a mainstay on the ESPN College GameDay broadcasts over the last two seasons, on top of his normal daily show and appearances on various other ESPN broadcasts, as well as some work with professional wrestling.
Needless to say, he is a busy man but he was able to make it down to College Station this past weekend for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M. Like the rest of the panel, besides the GOAT Lee Corso, McAfee picked against the Irish but after watching the game live, he has started to walk back that take today on The Pat McAfee Show.
It seems his boys are on board with the Irish as well, as both 'Tone Digz' and 'Boston Connor' had nice words about Notre Dame's 23-13 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night.
McAfee goes on to mention later on in his show that he spent the entire summer leading up to College GameDay at Texas A&M planning to shock the crowd and pick the Irish to pull off the upset on the road, but he was overtaken by the massive crowd in College Station and flipped his pick last second.
The always entertaining McAfee may have been impressed and overtaken by the crowd, but the team he picked against surely wasn't.
Marcus Freeman had the Irish ready to play in the Texas heat Saturday night and has gathered the nation's attention now as the Irish look to stay undefeated this upcoming Saturday against Northern Illinois.
Kirk Herbstreit Gives Rare, Massive Praise for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame Football Announces Starting Wide Receiver Out for Northern Illinois Game
Notre Dame's schedule is not the most daunting this year, but it does make you wonder if Gameday does pick the Irish again, will McAfee side with them? Only time will tell.