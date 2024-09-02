Notre Dame Football Announces Starting Wide Receiver Out for Northern Illinois Game
Notre Dame didn't play a perfect game Saturday night but got out of one of college football's most intimidating venues with a huge win over Texas A&M.
The 23-13 victory didn't come without a loss for Notre Dame however, but the good news is that it doesn't appear to be overly serious two days later.
Marcus Freeman met the assembled media on Monday and announced that wide receiver and punt returner Jordan Faison will not play against Northern Illinois this Saturday. Faison suffered an ankle injury late in the first half Saturday and did not return.
Freeman added that the team expects Faison to be out 1-2 weeks.
As a result, Notre Dame made a couple of tweaks to its depth chart ahead of the home opener against Northern Illinois.
