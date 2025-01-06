Irish Breakdown

Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren: A Mismatch Nightmare for the Notre Dame Defense

Tyler Warren's versatility and size make him a matchup nightmare. Irish coordinator Al Golden cannot let him take over.

John Kennedy

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) makes a touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during the second half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) makes a touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during the second half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is no stranger to terrific tight end play

Notre Dame is very familiar with terrific tight-end play.

Over the years the Irish have had their fair share of monster mismatch players of their own at the position. Just how successful has Notre Dame been in this regard? Notre Dame has had 25 tight ends selected in the NFL draft.

This year though, due partially to prolonged severe injury recoveries by Irish tight ends Mitch Evans, Eli Raridon and now Cooper Flanagan, it seems Penn State has the edge at this position for the impending battle between the Irish and Nittany Lions in the form of monster 6-6, 225-pound beast Tyler Warren.

Irish DC Al Golden must have an effective plan to slow Warren down

Tyler Warren has been a mismatch nightmare for defenses all season. So far in 2024, he has 98 receptions accounting for over 1100 yards with eight TDs.

He has also carried the ball 24 times for just under 200 yards collecting four rushing touchdowns and also threw for a TD this season as well. In Penn State's most recent CFP victory against Boise State, Warren had 6 catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Warren is a bonafide load, one Notre Dame DC Al Golden must have a plan for. Notre Dame cannot allow Warren free releases down and across the middle of the field. Whether this means Xavier Watts shadows him around the field or the Irish devise a more intricate plan to slow him down, this must be a top priority.

While Warren is a force that has earned respect, Al Golden and his Irish defense have been lights out for most of the season and there should be confidence in Notre Dame to at least slow down Penn State's most dynamic mismatch maker.

Published
