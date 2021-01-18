Steelers WR Chase Claypool Had A Rookie Season Unlike Any Other

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool had a rookie season unlike any we've ever seen from a former Notre Dame receiver

When the current group of rookie receivers were drafted the class was expected to be one of the best in some time, and the group certainly did not disappoint. Former Notre Dame star Chase Claypool was part of the outstanding rookie class of pass catchers, and he put together a rookie season that was unlike anything Irish fans have seen from a former Notre Dame star.

Despite being the 11th receiver selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Claypool finished fourth among rookie receivers in catches (62) and receiving yards (873), and he led all NFL rookie pass catchers with nine receiving touchdowns. Claypool also rushed for two touchdowns, and his 11 total touchdowns was bested among all rookies by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

What was unique about Claypool's rookie season, relative to Notre Dame, is that his production has never been matched by a former Fighting Irish pass catcher. Claypool had more catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than any former Notre Dame pass catcher.

That includes Hall of Famer Tim Brown, who caught 43 passes for 725 yards and five scores as a rookie for the Los Angeles Raiders, or former first round picks Will Fuller or Michael Floyd.

Going all the way back to 1960, here's the five best single-season performances in catches among former Notre Dame wideouts.

62 - Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (2020)

47 - Will Fuller, Houston Texans (2016)

45 - Michael Floyd, Arizona Cardinals (2012)

43 - Tim Brown, Los Angeles Raiders (1988)

39 - Jack Snow, Minnesota Vikings (1965)

Here are the five best rookie seasons from a yards standpoint:

873 - Claypool

725 - Brown

635 - Fuller

562 - Floyd

559 - Snow

Here are the five best rookie seasons from a receiving touchdowns standpoint:

9 - Claypool

5 - Brown

4 - Jim Seymour, Chicago Bears (1970)

3 - Snow

3 - Miles Boykin, Baltimore Ravens (2019)

