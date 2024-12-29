Pop-Tarts Bowl: How Cam Ward's Decision Made Me Miss Notre Dame Star Chris Zorich
The college football spectacle that is the Pop-Tarts Bowl took place Saturday evening and before the living Pop-Tart was sacraficed, Iowa State cameback to beat Miami 42-41 in a thriller.
But had Miami quarterback Cam Ward played the entire game that would likely been a different story.
Ward completed 12 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, leading Miami to a 31-28 halftime lead. In doing so, Ward set the NCAA Division I record for most career passing touchdowns (156).
But after halftime, Ward ghosted.
Sure, he remained on the Miami sideline for the duration but he didn't play a snap in the second half.
Miami marched 78 yards for a touchdown in its first possession of the second half but wouldn't find the end zone again. Emory Williams, who replaced Ward after halftime, completed just 5 of 12 passes for 26 yards and threw a costly interception.
Miami's defense kept the Hurricanes in front for the majority of the second half but couldn't keep Iowa State out of the end zone late as the Cyclones scored to take a 42-41 advantage with a minute to play.
All the while, Ward watched with a solid view from the Hurricanes sideline. He got the record, but Miami got handed the loss. I understand bowl games aren't what they used to be but playing for a record and not to win the actual game rubs me wrong.
Memories of Lou Holtz and Chris Zorich in Notre Dame's 1988 Cotton Bowl Loss
Before Chris Zorich became a key part of Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team he was a reserve underclassman on the 1987 squad. That team started the year 8-1 before losing at both Penn State and Miami in the final two weeks.
The Irish were then blown out by Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl, 35-10, and finished the year 8-4.
Although the loss didn't cost Notre Dame a national championship, Zorich was incredibly disappointed in the locker room following the game. Don't take my word for it though, instead let former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz tell the story.
Of course Zorich went on to become an incredibly important part of Notre Dame's defensive line on the 1988 team and one of the best defensive linemen the Fighting Irish have ever seen.
I know bowl games have changed and the transfer portal has certainly made an impact on that, but for the life of me I can't understand Ward's decision.
I mean, I get it - he was able to set the record.
But as a player how do you watch your teammates that you fought through spring practice and fall camp with, fight to try and win a game and choose to stand on the sideline and just watch, instead of helping guide them for a few more possessions.
I can understand it but it doesn't mean I have to like it.
Ward and Miami's stunt on Saturday afternoon make me really miss the days of bowl games, even the non-championship deciding ones, meaning something.