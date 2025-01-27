Several Power Four Programs Competing for Notre Dame Transfer Rocco Spindler
It's hard to believe its only been one week since Notre Dame played Ohio State in the national championship game with everything that has gone on since, but it has.
Between Al Golden taking the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator job, general manager Chad Bowden leaving for USC, and a handful of entrees to the transfer portal, it's been one of those weeks.
So where might one of Notre Dame's key offensive linemen from the last two years end up?
Offensive guard Rocco Spindler entered the portal last week and has a handful of Power Four programs where he may potentially end up.
According toa report by Pete Nakos of On3, Spindler spent Saturday visiting Indiana while Michigan, Nebraska, Pitt and Virginia are also in the mix. According to reports, Spindler well head to Lincoln and visit Nebraska on Tuesday.
Spindler played a good chunk of 2024 through injuries and is a player that stepped up in a huge way as Notre Dame made its way to the College Football Playoff and eventually national championship game.
Spindler chose Notre Dame over Michigan when making his college decision back in 2020. It's also worth noting that his father was a star defensive end at Pitt and went on to spend a decade in the NFL following his college career.
Spindler had over 15 offers out of high school, including power house programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
Spindler will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.