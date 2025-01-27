Irish Breakdown

Several Power Four Programs Competing for Notre Dame Transfer Rocco Spindler

Spindler started 23 games for Notre Dame over the last two seasons

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's hard to believe its only been one week since Notre Dame played Ohio State in the national championship game with everything that has gone on since, but it has.

Between Al Golden taking the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator job, general manager Chad Bowden leaving for USC, and a handful of entrees to the transfer portal, it's been one of those weeks.

So where might one of Notre Dame's key offensive linemen from the last two years end up?

Offensive guard Rocco Spindler entered the portal last week and has a handful of Power Four programs where he may potentially end up.

According toa report by Pete Nakos of On3, Spindler spent Saturday visiting Indiana while Michigan, Nebraska, Pitt and Virginia are also in the mix. According to reports, Spindler well head to Lincoln and visit Nebraska on Tuesday.

Spindler played a good chunk of 2024 through injuries and is a player that stepped up in a huge way as Notre Dame made its way to the College Football Playoff and eventually national championship game.

Spindler chose Notre Dame over Michigan when making his college decision back in 2020. It's also worth noting that his father was a star defensive end at Pitt and went on to spend a decade in the NFL following his college career.

Spindler had over 15 offers out of high school, including power house programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Spindler will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.

More From Notre Dame on SI

'Strong Candidate' Emerges in Notre Dame Search for New Defensive Coordinator

2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker

Shane Gillis Wants to Help Notre Dame's NIL Arms Race

Notre Dame Set to Open 2025 Season at Old Rival on a Sunday Night

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football