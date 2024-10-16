Evidence Of Riley Leonard's Growth Within The Notre Dame Offense
The Irish have best passing numbers of the season vs Stanford
Notre Dame's passing attack hasn't been a thing of beauty for most of the first half of 2024. Whether it be due to a litany of injuries to the offensive line or to the QB back in Spring, or the brand new OC and batch of receivers trying to settle in, or a combination of all of the above, it's been a rough go at times statistically for Notre Dame through the air.
Then Stanford visited South Bend. And Notre Dame took advantage of the Cardinal's defense on the ground for 229 yards and through the air with Riley Leonard for another 229 with 3 passing TDs to go match the ground yardage.
Riley Leonard is heating up the advanced stat sheet
Riley Leonard's numbers against Stanford in the face of pressure were fantastic. He was 12/13 for 184 yards and 2 TDs under these conditions. These are elite numbers with a 158.3 passer rating against the blitz.
This is the kind of Riley Leonard Notre Dame fans had hoped to see all year long. A true dual threat that could and would beat you with his legs or through the air. This version of Riley Leonard forces defenses to play the Irish straight-up or pay dire consequences.
If Notre Dame can continue this offensive momentum into the remaining 6 games, it can become a truly dangerous, well-rounded team to beat at just the right time. The Irish offense heating up and so is Riley Leonard. Just in time for a playoff push.
