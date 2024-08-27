Will Riley Leonard Take Charge as Notre Dame's Offensive Leader?
Who Will Notre Dame's Leaders On Offense Be?
Entering 2024, Notre Dame has plenty of established leaders on the defensive side of the ball. Rylie Mills, Howard Cross, Jack Kiser, and Ben Morrison are all experienced players with skins on the wall and proven leadership traits. But what about the Irish offense? Who are the proven leaders on this side of the ball?
Based on production and experience, it'd stand to reason that TE Mitch Evans would be the most natural selection offensively. But who else will join him as this massively important season gets underway? The offensive linemen are low on experience. The receivers and low on production.
Quarterback is the most important individual position in sports
I often speak about the quarterback position being the most important individual position in all of sports. The one that can alter a team sport outcome more than any other. This, by default, makes the quarterback a leader of any football team. Notre Dame included.
What makes this particular case interesting, and last year's as well is the fact that Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman were both transfers to Notre Dame, they were not "homegrown" Irish prospects.
Does this alter how they are perceived or accepted as leaders in a locker room full of Notre Dame lifers? It doesn't feel like it. It feels like Riley Leonard is good to his teammates, and is good at football and that's good enough to lead the troops into battle.
