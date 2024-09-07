Riley Leonard's Notre Dame Relationship Is Special
Riley Leonard feels like a Notre Dame lifer, not a transfer
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have done a terrific job in the transfer portal recently. Not just in terms of finding good players to help the team, but also in finding the right personalities to add to the lockerroom mix. Team chemistry is a very important, delicate thing and the Irish are doing a good job of building it.
Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard is the biggest name that has been added to the roster in 2024. After requiring a medical procedure knocking him out for almost all of Spring, he bounced back this fall camp to be named a captain and was a huge part of Notre Dame's upset Week 1 win.
Welcome to Notre Dame, Riley.
Leonard comfortably fits in the unique Notre Dame culture
Aside from his relentless play and leadership on the field, Leonard fits into the unique Notre Dame culture off it as well. Leonard has mentioned multiple times how much he values his faith and what a big part of his life that is to him. This dynamic makes him a great Notre Dame fit.
Aside from his 1-on-1 relationship with faith, Leonard is also a part of a growing group of Irish players that gather weekly to pray and engage spiritually. It feels like Leonard has been a lifer at Notre Dame.
His personality is such a terrific fit in the locker room and around campus. Kudos to Marcus Freeman and company for finding such a perfect match on and off the field to lead the Irish in 2024.
