Rylie Mills Is a Chance Well-Worth Taking for the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks were as active as any team on the third and final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
First, they traded their fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round and seventh-round pick, and then they traded backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a swap of fifth-round picks.
And after all of that maneuvering, Seattle selected Notre Dame defensive tackle Rylie Mills with the Vikings' fifth-round pick, the.142 overall.
On an elite defensive team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Mills was the anchor on the D-Line. The Second Team All-American led the Fighting Irish with 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks before tearing his right ACL in the first round of the CFP Playoffs.
Notre Dame's defense kept on rolling even when Mills went down, but he was still a massive loss.
Had he stayed healthy, he was projected to go somewhere around the late second round. But considering the injury just happened and he wasn't able to work out for teams like he needed to, there was a shot he could slide far deeper into Day 3.
Whether or not Mills is ready for the start of this season is another story. Regardless, when Mills is healthy, he's a monster. He's worth the wait, and that's what the Saints might have to do
He'll have a chance to sit back and learn from Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, and best of all for his situation, defensive tackle wasn't a need pick. The Seahawks had 11 selections, and they took plenty of chances across the board.
This is one shot that could turn out to be gold.