Notre Dame Football: Watch Shane Gillis Shine in Under Armour Commercial Before Title Game

Fresh off angering Nick Saban, Gillis is back with a hilarious Under Armour commercial

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Comedian Shane Gillis watches warm ups on the sideline before a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / William McLelland-Imagn Images
Notre Dame has a big-time celebrity fan in comedian Shane Gillis, who is the biggest thing going in the standup world currently.

Gillis is a longtime Notre Dame football fan and isn't shy about flying the blue and gold colors. He's been a regular at Notre Dame games and as recently as the First Round of the College Football Playoff, got under the skin of Nick Saban for calling out the SUPPOSED actions of the SEC.

Shane Gillis Teams Up with Under Armour for Notre Dame

Gillis and Under Armour joined hands ahead of Monday's national championship game and put together a commercial that speaks to Notre Dame's Subway Alumni across the world. Check it out below:

Lord, hear Shane's prayer.

Nick Shepkowski
