Notre Dame's Road to Victory: How They Can Defeat Ohio State in the National Championship
Notre Dame enters Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State as a sizeable underdog according to the oddsmakers but logic tells you the Fighting Irish don't exactly need the stars to all align in order to pull out a victory.
I don't know who wins on Monday night, but some of the predictions I'm seeing by experts make me wonder if they should even bother playing the game.
Then I think to myself, realize a lot of the loudest voices come from people that have watched Notre Dame the least, and that some common sense should be thrown into the conversation.
I don't know what happens Monday night, but I do know Notre Dame sure as heck isn't just lucky to be in the game. Unlike the 2013 BCS Championship against Alabama, Notre Dame has a real chance to win this game and throw the biggest party South Bend has seen in 36 years.
It won't be easy, but here's how Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish can get it done.
Force Ohio State Turnovers
Believe it or not, Will Howard has thrown 10 interceptions this season. Four of those have come since Ohio State's last regular season game with two of them coming in the loss against Michigan.
Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally in turnover margin per game this season and this is coming after an Orange Bowl in which it lost the turnover battle to Penn State. At worst stay even in the turnover margin but preferably win it in order to steal an extra possession or two.
Contain Ohio State's Explosive Passes
If you watch the first half of the Rose Bowl it's easy to think Ohio State's pass offense is unstoppable. Each time you blinked the first 30 minutes of that game, Will Howard was finding a future NFL wide receiver for a huge gain and/or touchdown.
Believe it or not though, Ohio State's passing game has had off days. Howard threw for 175 yards against Michigan but his longest completion that afternoon was just 24 yards on a screen to TreVeyon Henderson.
Last week it was a screen to Henderson right before halftime that was the biggest offensive play for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Take out that 75-yarder, something Notre Dame absolutely must not allow, and Howard didn't complete a pass for more than 18 yards against Texas.
It just so happens Notre Dame's pass defense might be the best of them all, too.
Contain Ohio State's Run Game
I've heard since summer about Ohio State's outstanding running game and understandably so. Henderson mixed with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins is a mighty impressive pairing.
However, get this: in the loss to Michigan, Ohio State averaged just 3.0 yards per carry and that was without allowing a sack (reminder - sacks count against rush yards in college). Against Texas, Ohio State ran for just 81 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry (2 sacks included).
Notre Dame's rush defense that we saw in the second half against Penn State needs to show up for 60 minutes on Monday night, not just the last 30.
Dominate the Middle Eight
If you haven't followed Notre Dame closely this year then you're probably unaware of how well the Irish have closed the first half and started second halves. That's been a story almost all season and especially this postseason, outscoring opponents 30-6 in the final four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second half (technically Notre Dame scored 4:14 into the second half against Penn State but it was still the opening drive of the third quarter).
That made all the difference against Georgia and Penn State. Do it again against Ohio State and the stage will be set for a second half to remember for the Notre Dame faithful.
Win Special Teams Yet Again
Notre Dame's special teams have been as good as any in the country this season and will need to be again on Monday night.
Kicker Mitch Jeter was the special teams hero against Penn State while Jayden Harrison's return against Georgia was game-changing. All the creative fakes, line changes, and everything else we've seen comes to a head Monday night.
Use it to steal a possession, flip field position, and be the game changing positive it has for Notre Dame in 2024 and you've found a massive piece of the puzzle to knocking off Ohio State.
Don't Blink
Time and time again this year Notre Dame has been knocked to the ground but each time has managed to get back up. A brutal loss to Northern Illinois, the worst injury luck one could ever imagine for a team, at best a questionable pass interference call that could have decided the Orange Bowl.
All of them have gone against Notre Dame and each time the Irish have responded better than thought possible.
The flight will have certainly have turbulence Monday night in Atlanta but Notre Dame must use what it has learned from its past, including how things ended last September against Ohio State, to its advantage.
Make the play to intercept to the pass to finish the game. Don't get caught short a man on defense.
Simply put: don't beat yourself.