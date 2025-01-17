Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Road to Victory: How They Can Defeat Ohio State in the National Championship

Notre Dame has a chance to end a 36-year drought and win the national championship on Monday night

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry and quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry and quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Notre Dame enters Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State as a sizeable underdog according to the oddsmakers but logic tells you the Fighting Irish don't exactly need the stars to all align in order to pull out a victory.

I don't know who wins on Monday night, but some of the predictions I'm seeing by experts make me wonder if they should even bother playing the game.

Then I think to myself, realize a lot of the loudest voices come from people that have watched Notre Dame the least, and that some common sense should be thrown into the conversation.

I don't know what happens Monday night, but I do know Notre Dame sure as heck isn't just lucky to be in the game. Unlike the 2013 BCS Championship against Alabama, Notre Dame has a real chance to win this game and throw the biggest party South Bend has seen in 36 years.

It won't be easy, but here's how Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish can get it done.

Force Ohio State Turnovers

Will Howard looks on as Michigan celebrates after beating the Buckeyes in late November
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) reacts as Michigan Wolverines players celebrate a fourth down stop to seal the game during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Believe it or not, Will Howard has thrown 10 interceptions this season. Four of those have come since Ohio State's last regular season game with two of them coming in the loss against Michigan.

Notre Dame ranks fourth nationally in turnover margin per game this season and this is coming after an Orange Bowl in which it lost the turnover battle to Penn State. At worst stay even in the turnover margin but preferably win it in order to steal an extra possession or two.

Contain Ohio State's Explosive Passes

Leonard Moore celebrates defending a pass against Indiana in the College Football Playof
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you watch the first half of the Rose Bowl it's easy to think Ohio State's pass offense is unstoppable. Each time you blinked the first 30 minutes of that game, Will Howard was finding a future NFL wide receiver for a huge gain and/or touchdown.

Believe it or not though, Ohio State's passing game has had off days. Howard threw for 175 yards against Michigan but his longest completion that afternoon was just 24 yards on a screen to TreVeyon Henderson.

Last week it was a screen to Henderson right before halftime that was the biggest offensive play for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Take out that 75-yarder, something Notre Dame absolutely must not allow, and Howard didn't complete a pass for more than 18 yards against Texas.

It just so happens Notre Dame's pass defense might be the best of them all, too.

Contain Ohio State's Run Game

Notre Dame defenders celebrate a stop against Indian
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) and safety Adon Shuler (8) celebrate after tackling Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

I've heard since summer about Ohio State's outstanding running game and understandably so. Henderson mixed with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins is a mighty impressive pairing.

However, get this: in the loss to Michigan, Ohio State averaged just 3.0 yards per carry and that was without allowing a sack (reminder - sacks count against rush yards in college). Against Texas, Ohio State ran for just 81 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry (2 sacks included).

Notre Dame's rush defense that we saw in the second half against Penn State needs to show up for 60 minutes on Monday night, not just the last 30.

Dominate the Middle Eight

Beaux Collins and Marcus Freeman celebrate a Notre Dame touchdown against Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (right) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If you haven't followed Notre Dame closely this year then you're probably unaware of how well the Irish have closed the first half and started second halves. That's been a story almost all season and especially this postseason, outscoring opponents 30-6 in the final four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second half (technically Notre Dame scored 4:14 into the second half against Penn State but it was still the opening drive of the third quarter).

That made all the difference against Georgia and Penn State. Do it again against Ohio State and the stage will be set for a second half to remember for the Notre Dame faithful.

Win Special Teams Yet Again

Notre Dame kick returner Jayden Harrison pitches the ball for a reverse on a kickoff return against Indian
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) pitches the ball on a kickoff return during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's special teams have been as good as any in the country this season and will need to be again on Monday night.

Kicker Mitch Jeter was the special teams hero against Penn State while Jayden Harrison's return against Georgia was game-changing. All the creative fakes, line changes, and everything else we've seen comes to a head Monday night.

Use it to steal a possession, flip field position, and be the game changing positive it has for Notre Dame in 2024 and you've found a massive piece of the puzzle to knocking off Ohio State.

Don't Blink

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard celebrates a touchdown against Penn State in the Orange Bow
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates a touch down with teammates in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time and time again this year Notre Dame has been knocked to the ground but each time has managed to get back up. A brutal loss to Northern Illinois, the worst injury luck one could ever imagine for a team, at best a questionable pass interference call that could have decided the Orange Bowl.

All of them have gone against Notre Dame and each time the Irish have responded better than thought possible.

The flight will have certainly have turbulence Monday night in Atlanta but Notre Dame must use what it has learned from its past, including how things ended last September against Ohio State, to its advantage.

Make the play to intercept to the pass to finish the game. Don't get caught short a man on defense.

Simply put: don't beat yourself.

