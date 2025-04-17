Steve Angeli Enters Transfer Portal — What It Means for Notre Dame
Now that Steve Angeli has announced his plans to leave South Bend and enter the transfer portal, there's some amount of clarity about the direction of the Notre Dame program at the most important individual position in sports. The Irish will be going young. How young? Whoever wins the starting job between CJ Carr & Kenny Minchey will have their first college start on the road facing Miami in 2025. Welcome to the big leagues!
This move is a big one for Marcus Freeman as he transitions from new coach to comfortable and experienced as he prepares for his fourth season at the helm in South Bend. Let's take a look at what this decision by the Irish staff tells us.
Notre Dame believes in Minchey & Carr
Marcus Freeman could've played this situation conservatively and ran with the most experienced player, Steve Angeli as his early starter in 2025. Freeman and his staff not choosing to do so and being comfortable with a first-time starter in a critical year four shows how much belief there is in the high-end upside of the two younger quarterback combatants.
The Notre Dame staff knows the team will be good in 2025
Along with the trust being displayed in the future development of Minchey and Carr, this move also indicates how much trust and belief there is by the staff in the supporting cast around the starting quarterback. Notre Dame believes the defense, running backs, offensive line, and an upgraded receiving corps can and will be able to overcome "rookie mistakes" that will inevitably occur.
Notre Dame is in win now mode
Notre Dame is not rebuilding, it's reloading. Freeman and company know that to win the championship, they must present a more dangerous pass game that instills fear in the opposing defensive coordinator. Both Minchey and Carr can deliver that. This is Notre Dame's "winning window". Marcus Freeman knows this and is being bold. His goal isn't to just play well in the playoff, but to win it entirely.
