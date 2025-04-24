Former Notre Dame Quarterback Steve Angeli Finds a New Team
Another Notre Dame transfer has signed with a new school.
Yesterday it was long snapper Rino Monteforte, and today it's quarterback Steve Angeli.
His choice? Syracuse.
Angeli served primarily as a backup during his Notre Dame tenure. He didn't see a ton of time, but will be remembered most for leading the Fighting Irish to a field goal right before halftime against Penn State in the CFP Semifinal after starting quarterback Riley Leonard temporarily departed with an injury.
Angeli completed six of seven passes for 44 yards against the Nittany Lions and finished the season 24 of 36 (66.7%) for 268 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
As a sophomore in 2023, Angeli played in eight games and made his first career start against Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
The New Jersey native completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the 40-8 victory over the Beavers. In three seasons, Angeli completed 58 of his 80 passes (72.5%) for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Angeli, the projected starter for the Orange, has two more years of eligibility and is the second big-school (Notre Dame/Power 5) quarterback Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has landed via the transfer portal.
Last year Brown landed former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord and led Syracuse to its first bowl game victory and 10-win season since 2018 after throwing for 4,779 yards and 37 touchdowns (34 passing) in his only season.