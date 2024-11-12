Notre Dame Legend Tim Brown Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Gerry Faust
If not for Gerry Faust, then Tim Brown never would have wound up at Notre Dame
In this story:
Of the thousands of football players to ever wear the iconic gold helmets at Notre Dame, few are as memorable as Tim Brown.
Brown of course remains Notre Dame's most recent Heisman Trophy winner, taking home the award in 1987. But if it wasn't for former Notre Dame head coach Gerry Faust, Brown never would have wound up in South Bend.
Gerry Faust died Monday at the age of 89.
Shortly after news of his passing began to circulate, Brown took time to remember and show appreciation for the man that recruited him to Notre Dame.
Despite his 30-26-1 overall record in five seasons at Notre Dame, few before or since have shared the admiration he had for the university.
