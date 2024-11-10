Updated College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions After Thrilling Week 11
Another week of college football has come and gone and again its a memorable one.
The most impactful upset of the week was No. 16 Ole Miss beating up No. 3 Georgia while No. 4 Miami falling at Georgia Tech also came as a surprise.
So what does it mean for the new College Football Playoff rankings that will be released on Tuesday night?
Does Notre Dame Make a Move?
For most of Saturday night I thought Notre Dame was bound to move up but BYU rallying to beat Utah late changed that for me.
Georgia and Miami will both fall after their losses but they'll be just out of reach for Notre Dame this coming week. BYU survives in a tough rivalry environment so I see no reason to change where it ranks.
As a result my best guess is that Notre Dame will stay at that No. 10 ranking.
How much the committee rewards Ole Miss for beating LSU is the real wild card here as the Crimson Tide entered the week at No. 11.
Nick Shepkowski's Post Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
Here is my best guess at how the College Football Playoff rankings will look when they are announced on Tuesday night.
25. Iowa State (17)
24. Army (25)
23. South Carolina (UR)
22. Missouri (24)
21. Clemson (23)
20. Louisville (22)
19. LSU (15)
18. Washington State (21)
17. Colorado (20)
16. Kansas State (19)
15. Texas A&M (14)
14. Ole Miss (16)
13. SMU (13)
12. Boise State (12)
11. Alabama (11)
10. Notre Dame (10)
9. BYU (9)
8. Miami (4)
7. Georgia (3)
6. Indiana (8)
5. Tennessee (7)
4. Penn State (6)
3. Texas (5)
2. Ohio State (2)
1. Oregon (1)
Nick's Quick Take:
With the craziness of the week, Notre Dame was hoping for one more upset, but didn't get it when BYU came back to win at Utah.
Notre Dame's wishes at this point aren't just to make the College Football Playoff but also to host a home playoff game. Is it greedy to hope for one more thing though if you're a Notre Dame fan?
The path to making a deep College Football Playoff run is significantly easier if it were to earn the No. 5 or No. 6 seeds. That way Notre Dame is playing the likes of BYU, Miami, Boise State, or someone else comparable in Round Two instead of an SEC or Big Ten champion.
It's not that the path to that isn't possible for Notre Dame, but BYU losing Saturday would have made it a hair more clear.