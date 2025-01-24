Bombshell: USC Football Targets Notre Dame General Manager for Key Role
Notre Dame football just played for a national championship on Monday and in recent years has taken a stranglehold on the rivalry with USC.
Now USC is reportedly trying to snag one of Notre Dame's most important football minds as the Trojans are in hot pursuit of Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden according to a report from Football Scoop.
According to the report, Bowden has been offered the general manager job at USC with a salary worth approximately $1 million annually. The reports goes on to say that Bowden, who turned down an offer to join the Michigan front office a year ago, is making roughly $275,000-$300,000 currently.
Bowden helped assemble Notre Dame's roster and handle its NIL money in recent years. His work allowed Notre Dame to put together a 14-2 season that ended with a national championship appearance despite having roughly 40% of the budget of champion Ohio State.
This is a massive swing by USC as the Trojans try to right the ship after two disappointing seasons under Lincoln Riley.
After starting the year 11-1 and being a Pac-12 championship game victory over Utah away from reaching the College Football Playoff, USC instead dropped that game before falling in the Cotton Bowl to Tulane. It has combined to go just 15-13 over its last two seasons.
This would be a blockbuster move for USC if it is able to get it done but then also for Notre Dame who would need a new general manager, as it currently has one of the nation's best.
