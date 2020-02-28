IrishBreakdown
VIDEO: Khalid Kareem Updates Injury Status, Decision To Play Hurt

Bryan Driskell

Defensive end Khalid Kareem is one of nine former Notre Dame players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Unlike most of his other teammates, Kareem won't be able to participate in hopes of boosting his draft stock.

Kareem suffered a shoulder injury in early November but chose to play through it. He ultimately had surgery on his torn labrum on January 21st, which has hindered his off-season workout program.

The former Irish end discussed that and a number of other topics during his media session at the combine.

Here is a clip of Kareem explaining his injury, his current status and when he expects to be cleared to for full participation.

Despite Notre Dame being out of the national title hunt, Kareem decided to finish the regular season with an injured shoulder. He had another chance to get it worked on in December before the bowl game, but once again he decided to push it back so he could keep playing.

Here is a clip of Kareem explaining that decision:

Kareem talked about his growth as a player over the last four years, and the bond he had with his defensive end mates.

Kareem was asked about the ends that return to the Notre Dame roster in 2020, and who to watch out for. Two of the names we expected, but one might surprise some.

During the measurements portion of the combine, Kareem checked in with the biggest hands of any defensive lineman. He explained how having big hands helps him on the field.

Kareem talks the finer points of pass rushing, including his strengths as a pass rusher.

Kareem's decision to play through his injury certainly hindered his ability to enhance his draft stock during the offseason. It could very well hurt his overall draft positioning.

From a pure football standpoint my hope is that NFL teams realize how much character this showed. Kareem made the decision based on what was best for his team, and he felt as a captain he had a standard to live up to, even though it wasn't what was best for him, personally.

That speaks volumes about Kareem's football and personal character, and I hope that is something NFL teams take note of.

