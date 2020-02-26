Tony Jones Jr. and the rest of the 2016 recruiting class were freshmen when Notre Dame went 4-8. That group led the charge for a 33-6 turnaround the next three years.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones talked about his game and what he wants to prove at the event, and what he wants to show NFL scouts. You can watch his comments HERE.

Jones also talked about a number of other topics, including what changed at Notre Dame after the disastrous 2016 season. In the video above, Jones talks about why he picked Notre Dame in the first place.

Jones explained the change in attitude among the players after the 2016 season.

One of the reasons for the turnaround was the arrival of strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis. During the three years Balis has been in charge of the strength program, Notre Dame has gone 18-1 at home, and the Irish are currently riding a 17-game home win streak.

Jones explained how Balis is the driving force behind the success at home.

Jones was thrust into a leadership role as a senior, which he discussed at the combine.

Finally, Jones talks about what makes former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson so much different than other offensive linemen, and what makes him so likable.

Jones will perform on-field workouts and testing on Friday evening.

