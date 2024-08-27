Sam Hartman is gone from college football after what felt like ages there and is no off to the NFL.
Hartman went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft but was signed by the Washington Commanders as a free agent.
Although Hartman didn't make the Commanders 53 man roster, the hope for him is that he makes the practice squad and eventually earns his way onto an NFL roster.
Hartman was a record setting quarterback as nobody in ACC history has thrown more touchdown passes than he did during his time at Wake Forest.
At Notre Dame, Hartman helped guide the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 regular season.
See some of the best photos of Hartman over the years below:
Sam Hartman - 2024 NFL Preseason
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (11) surveys the field during the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (11) prepares to pass the ball during day two of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (11) prepares to pass the ball during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hartman at 2024 NFL Combine
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (QB02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (QB02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (QB02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hartman at Notre Dame in 2023
Nov 18, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) pauses on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates after Notre Dame defeated the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) puts his helmet on during warmups before the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hartman at Wake Forest
Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) scrambles against Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kevon Darton (45) during the first half at Truist Field. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman looks to change into his jersey during a press conference ahead of tomorrow's 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2012 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The 20th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Winston-Salem, N.C. play the Rutgers Scarlett Knights from Piscataway, N.J. The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies were slated to play but backed out due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the program / Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK
Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Wisconsin Badgers during second half action at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports