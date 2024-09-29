What's Next for Notre Dame After a Huge Win Over Louisville?
Health is Notre Dame's top priority
Injuries are a flukey thing in the sport of football. Some years teams seem to have very good luck with health, and other times the only break some teams get is if it's one of the player's bones.
Unfortunately, the luck of the Irish has not been in play in this are so far in 2024. Injuries to Jordan Faison, Boubacar Traore, Christian Gray among others are added to an already long list.
Notre Dame is a very banged-up football team right now and needs this break to heal. Sure, some injuries will require more than a two-week break to recuperate from, but I sense that the team overall needs a breather.
This off week is coming at a good time that just became a great time due to the momentum gained from the Louisville victory.
The bye also allows Notre Dame to work on the offense
While Notre Dame has an extra week off, it will allow time for the Irish staff to tweak things offensively. Without the pressure of another game in just a few days, Denbrock and company can sit back, evaluate, and adapt the offensive strategy to hopefully find more consistency the back half of the year.
How much more consistent can the Irish offensive line get? Can Notre Dame find any consistent rhythm in the passing game? What play style allows Riley Leonard to operate the offense the most comfortably and effectively?
These will all be questions the Irish staff will try to answer over the bye week break. Highly paid assistants must perform in games, but also in between them. This is an important period for Notre Dame and a chance to get better.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.