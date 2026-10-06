Notre Dame Stadium is a destination for not only opposing fans, but opposing bands as well.



Whether its a one-off visitor or a longtime rival, most opposing teams send their band to South Bend when the football team takes on Notre Dame.



Most, except for Stanford.



Because the Stanford band isn't allowed in Notre Dame Stadium, something it has only itself to blame for.

Stanford Band Ban Dates Back to 1991

The Stanford band has angered the masses at the University of Notre Dame, in the Catholic Church, and all the way in Ireland, to boot.



During a game between Notre Dame and Stanford in Palo Alto, all the way back in 1991, a Stanford student dressed up as a nun and conducted the band with a crucifix.



That was enough to not be welcomed to Notre Dame Stadium the following year.

It Happened Again in 1997

Six years later, the University of Notre Dame again banned the Stanford band from ever traveling to Notre Dame Stadium, after a halftime show was understandably ill-received.



The band mocked the Irish Potato Famine during this halftime show, which was titled, "The Irish: Why Must They Fight?"

During that performance, the band described Irish culture as a "sparse cultural heritage consisted only of fighting, then starving," which enraged several who saw it.



In a written statement days later, Notre Dame officials described the performance that "included a series of ethnic and religious slurs directed toward Catholics and people of Irish descent".

This resulted in Stanford University apologizing in a letter to the Notre Dame president at the time, which he accepted, but also slammed "the bigotry displayed by the Stanford University band."



So if you're fortunate enough to be at Notre Dame Stadium as the Fighting Irish return after winning at North Carolina, and find yourself wondering why the Stanford band didn't make the trip - it's not simply because the football team isn't good enough to support, but because it's simply not welcome.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

Alright, college aged kids do dumb things and think its funny all the time, but the real stupid part is what Stanford's band had to say after the 1997 incident.



The Stanford band apologized back then: "for the ambiguity in the script: the field show script should have been much clearer. Its misinterpretation as an assault on the Irish seems obvious in retrospect, but did not occur to any of our censors. We erred in judgment, and we apologize."

So they pretty much said, "We're sorry you don't understand how we find humor in this!"



Got it.



And stay away...

Notre Dame and Stanford Football History

The football rivlary between Notre Dame and Stanford is relatively new in the grand scheme of college football.



Although the two met in the 1925 Rose Bowl, the two would meet only three times again until 1988.

Since then, only in the 1995, 1996, and Covid-season of 2020 have the Fighting Irish and Cardinal not met, as Notre Dame leads the all-time series 25-14.



The two teams play for the Legends Trophy, which was first handed out for the 1989 meeting between schools.