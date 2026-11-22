Saturday night's first quarter against SMU went about as poorly as a quarter possibly could, despite Notre Dame holding the lead at the end of the frame.



On the first possession of the game, Notre Dame safety Luke Talich broke up a third-down pass that would have gotten SMU on the scoreboard with a touchdown. However, Talich came up lame and immediately exited the field of play, leaving for the locker room.



Before quarter's end, Talich was back on the Notre Dame sideline using crutches to get around and in a boot. No word was given on what his injury was, but he was ruled out for the rest of Saturday night's game.

The following defensive possession saw star cornerback Leonard Moore go down with what appeared to be an arm injury. Moore was being blocked and landed awkwardly and quickly went into the injury tent before also heading up the tunnel and into the Notre Dame locker room.



No word on the extent of Moore's injury was initially given, but these are clearly a pair of massive potential injuries to this roster.

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Moore made a huge play on the first possession of the game, running down the SMU running back and keeping the Mustangs out of the end zone at the start of the game. A botched snap on a field goal shortly after kept the game scoreless.



We will keep you updated to any developments as the evening goes on.

Leonard Moore Injury Update

Moore returned to the field just before the end of the first quarter.



While him going down and heading up the tunnel brought some of the worst fears, those were quickly answered with good news for Notre Dame.



Crisis averted, at least in that regard.