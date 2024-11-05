Notre Dame Football Schedule: Key Week 11 Storylines for Upcoming Opponents
Notre Dame exits its bye week knowing full well it controls its own destiny for a College Football Playoff berth.
Win and you're in. All that's left to do is await the identity of the Round 1 opponent. Stumble and the team's fate is in the hands of the committee.
The Irish are rested and peaking at the most opportune time in the season. The final kick begins with a visit from sagging Florida State. Here are the key Week 11 storylines for each of Notre Dame's four remaining opponents.
Dead 'Nole Walking
Florida State's season was toe-tagged weeks ago. The 1-8 Seminoles have lost five straight and haven't scored more than 21 points all season. Avoiding a shutout will be an achievement this week.
For Mike Norvell, all that's left is to keep competing while getting better looks at the young kids, like elite TE recruit Landen Thomas, who's now the starter.
Defining Stretch For Tony Elliott
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott begins a career-defining four-game stretch with a trip to Pittsburgh. How the Cavaliers play this month, including Nov. 16 at Notre Dame, could determine his fate.
Elliott is 10-20 at Virginia, which has erased a fast start with three consecutive losses. Even worse, the Hoos will be an underdog in each of the final four games.
Bryson Daily's Health
Army's star QB Bryson Daily was an unexpected scratch for last week's Air Force. The 8-0 Black Knights won behind the defense and the running of Kanye Udoh, but they need Daily at full strength to keep this magical season going
Early indications are Daily could be available for this week's trip to North Texas. Stay tuned.
Lincoln Riley Goes to the Bullpen
In need of a spark, Riley is benching Miller Moss and giving the ball to Jayden Maiava for Saturday's Nebraska game. Moss hasn't been the only issue during this 4-5 disaster, but the team needs to try something different.
Maiava has only attempted 11 passes with the Trojans, but he was a breakout star as a rookie with UNLV in 2023.