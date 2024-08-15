Notre Dame Hockey's Own Winter Classic a Clear No-Brainer for All Involved
The NHL's annual Winter Classic event is returning to iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago this coming winter. The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the marquee event, but in the days following a handful of Big Ten hockey games will take place at the Friendly Confines.
One of those games will feature Notre Dame, who is a member of the Big Ten in men's hockey.
Notre Dame is set to take on Penn State at home of the Chicago Cubs on January 3, 2025.
Notre Dame hockey has played outdoors before, both at Soldier Field in Chicago and most recently at Notre Dame Stadium when the Irish played host to the Michigan Wolverines.
The 2025 Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series is the name of the event and an absolute no-brainer for the Big Ten and each team involved to capitalize on. Notre Dame being the most popular college team in Chicago (sorry Northwestern and Illinois, facts are facts) only makes having them participate that much more obvious of a choice.
Sure, college football is in the middle of the playoff but for a sport that so often gets pushed aside for the coverage of basketball, an event a venue like Wrigley Field will bring in an interest that simply isn't there.
Is it going to put college hockey on the same level as even college baseball?
Absolutely not, but the simple idea of it has me interested and this is an event I will be at either as a fan or as a media member.
The 2025 Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series will only help grow the interest of the game at all levels, not just the NHL.
