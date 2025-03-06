ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Day 1 Recap: Key Highlights and Results
Day 1 of the 2025 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament has come and gone and despite there being only three games, one solid upset has already taken place.
Boston College Comes Back to Beat Syracuse
No. 12 Boston College came back to beat No. 13 Syracuse 76-73 despite the Orange holding a 17-point halftime lead. Dontavia Waggoner led the way for Boston College as she put down 32 points while Teya Sidberry put up a double-double with 24 points and an absurd 17 rebounds. Boston College advances to play No. 5 North Carolina at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Virginia Ousts Pittsburgh
No. 10 Virginia hadn't gotten out of the First Round of the ACC Tournament in six years before Wednesday night when it ousted No. 15 Pittsburgh. Kymora Johnson's 17 points paced the Cavaliers who now get ready to take on No. 7 California, the winner of which No. 2 Notre Dame will get.
Stanford's NCAA Tournament Streak Ends
No. 14 Clemson routed No. 11 Stanford 63-46 and put an end to one of the most impressive streaks in college sports. Stanford has been a part of the last 36 NCAA Tournaments but after finishing the year 16-14 overall and 8-10 in the ACC, that news will become official when the brackets are announced. Clemson now gets a Thursday night date against No. 6 Louisville.