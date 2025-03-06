Notre Dame Basketball Closes Strong, Beats Stanford
Notre Dame basketball has mostly had a season to forget but finally was able to close the deal against a formidable opponent on its home floor Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish, doing what it has failed to do most the season by rallying late, beat Stanford 56-54 at Purcell Pavilion.
Trailing 46-37 with roughly eight minutes to play, Notre Dame's defense locked down the Cardinal and allowed its offense to close the gap. A 15-0 Fighting Irish run, headed by seven Markus Burton points, put Notre Dame ahead 52-46 with 3:28 to play.
Of course, it wasn't easy from there as Stanford went on an 8-0 run itself to retake the lead with 1:18 to play. Notre Dame's defense locked things down from there though, not allowing another point and setting up what became a game-winning three pointer from Cole Certa with just 18 seconds left.
Certa's three-pointer made him just the second player on Notre Dame's roster (Burton) to make multiple field goal attempts all game.
Stanford had a chance to tie or win but a desperation heave by Ryan Agarwal didn't go and Notre Dame escaped with a win.
The Fighting Irish move to 13-17 overall and 7-12 in ACC play with the win while Stanford falls to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in conference.
Notre Dame closes the regular season on Saturday as it will play host to California.