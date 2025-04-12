History or Hype? Notre Dame’s Most Notable Blue-Gold Game Records
Saturday brings Notre Dame's annual Blue-Gold Game where the team will scrimmage in front of roughly 35,000 fans in what is the only public taste of Notre Dame football until fall.
For years, the results of the game were looked at deeply and overanalyzed most the summer. That has changed as time has gone on but that doesn't mean the tradition isn't still a great reason to get together with family and friends to take in some Notre Dame football.
Despite the lack of importance of an outcome, aside from getting out healthy, it's still a fun way to spend a few hours on Saturday in a game that will take place for the 94th time.
I won't pretend to know what to expect in Saturday's game that is an offense vs. defense matchup instead of split rosters, but the game has had some memorable performances over the years. Here's a look at a few especially eye-popping standouts.
Clement Stokes' Massive Workload - 1997
Clement Stokes was a Notre Dame running back in the nineties, playing in 20 career games. He totaled 75 carries in the 1997 season, finding the end zone three times. His work load was massive in the '97 Blue-Gold Game though as he rushed the ball a game-record 24 times, putting up 124-yards.
Vagas Ferguson's Big 1977 Spring Game
Vagas Ferguson became a star at Notre Dame his final two years, totaling over 2,600 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns his final two seasons (1978, 1979). Ferguson also set the Blue-Gold game record by being the only Notre Dame player to rush for four touchdowns in a single spring game, doing so in 1977.
Theismann Drops Back Again and Again in 1968
Anymore the name of the game is health and making sure players get out without incident. Back in 1968 however, quarterback Joe Theismann got worked into the ground by head coach Ara Parseghian. Theismann attempted 43 passes in the game, completing 20 for 277 yards and a touchdown. Jarius Jackson in 1998 is the only other quarterback to attempt 30 passes in a single Blue-Gold game, attemping 31 that year.
Ron Powlus' Notre Dame Record
Ron Powlus was supposed to set every Notre Dame record when he arrived on campus, but injuries played an unfortunate part in preventing him from ever hitting that level. However, Powlus did especially shine in the 1995 Blue-Gold game, becoming the only Notre Dame player to ever throw five touchdown passes in it. In fact, no other Notre Dame player has ever thrown for more than three in a single game.
Charles Stafford's Magical Day in Notre Dame Stadium
The legend of running back Junior Jabbie is something the fine folks at One Foot Down examine each spring, but have you ever heard of former Notre Dame wideout Charles Stafford?
The biggest winner of Powlus' monster day in that 1995 spring game was Stafford, who played from 1992-1995 at Notre Dame, hauling in 24 career receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns in that time. He caught five touchdown receptions and totaled 123 yards on seven receptions in that '95 spring game, however.
Kyle Budinscak's Massive Day
2001 saw Notre Dame defensive end Kyle Budinscak erupt off the edge. Budinscak went bonkers in the game, setting a Blue-Gold record with five sacks on the day. Budinscak was also credited with a pair of sacks in the 2000 game. John Owens (1999) and Khalid Kareem (2017) are the only other players to record three sacks officially in a single Notre Dame Spring game.
Ian Book and Chase Claypool's Record Setting Connection
Quarterback Ian Book got off to a slow start in the 2018 Blue-Gold game, missing his first handful of pass attempts. When he finally did find a connection though it was to star wide receiver Chase Claypool who made a fine play on the ball to haul down a deep pass and then beat multiple defenders to the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown, the longest touchdown pass in Notre Dame spring game history.
Luther Bradley's Three Interceptions
Star cornerback Luther Bradley helped set the tone for the 1977 season by picking off three passes in the Blue-Gold game, a record. Bradley would continue his high level of play that year as he earned All-American status. He also is in the history books for having the most interceptions in the history of the USFL.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The spring game has had big-time performances by both stars and guys you probably have no memory of in blue and gold. That's the charm of it. When you sit down to watch the game on Peacock or gather with friends or family for it in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, just try to watch without forcing yourself to draw some massive conclusion and instead enjoy the gathering for what it is.
If you're on the fence about going to Saturday's game I would recommend doing so. Go without the mission of finding some underdiscussed player and instead just enjoy the fact its the only Notre Dame football we'll get until the end of August. Tickets are still available for just 10 bucks, too.
Big thanks to the Notre Dame Football Communications team for providing these numbers.