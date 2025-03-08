Former Notre Dame Star & NFL Pro Bowler Lands Major New Contract
Ronnie Stanley is staying in Baltimore for three more seasons
One of the better offensive tackles in the NFL is staying put.
Ronnie Stanley, who was set to hit the open market in a matter of days, has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Baltimore Ravens for three more seasons. Stanley has been a Raven since being drafted by the team in first round of the 2016 NFL draft.
Stanley is key in Baltimore's offense as the team has always been run-heavy and the former Notre Dame star received significantly higher grades from Pro Football Focus in the run game compared to in pass blocking last season.
Terms were not disclosed but Stanley is believed to be staying in Baltimore for three more seasons. We'll have more on this story as it develops.
