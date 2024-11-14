Notre Dame Must Avoid November Trap to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
CFP chatter is getting louder by the week
Notre Dame Football is on a roll. The Irish are riding a seven-game winning streak and have three regular-season games left, all of which they will be favored to win. Since the second week of the season, this Irish team has continued to get incrementally better and collect win after win.
Now that the calendar has turned to November, this winning streak is being rewarded with the Irish being squarely in the mix not only just for a playoff appearance but possibly even as a hosting team as well. With the new 12-team CFP setup, everything is new and the media circus surrounding the sport has never been more intense.
There's a delicate balance to be reached at this exact moment in time for the Irish program. I feel it's important that Notre Dame engages with the CFP rankings enough to realize what's at stake and what's on the line.
The team needs to know how close they are to accomplishing one of its main goals of the season. That being said, the Irish cannot become consumed with the concept of making the CFP field or hosting a playoff game, this is a distraction that leads to disaster.
Notre Dame has come too far now to have a November letdown
After the Northern Illinois loss, most around the country counted Notre Dame out of the CFP race. But true to the "Fighting Irish" moniker, Notre Dame never gave up. Instead, the Irish got down to business and collected win after win under the radar. Slowly but surely, the Irish moved up the rankings enough to be included in the initial CFP field reveal.
Despite this seven-game winning streak not being against the best competition, Notre Dame has been dominant in these games and is starting to receive credit for this performance nationally.
The light at the end of the tunnel can be seen. The Irish are just three games away from accomplishing a remarkable comeback and likely hosting a playoff game.
There can be no distractions now. This team has come too far to lose sight of the prize now. The Northern Illinois loss taught this team just how precious each game and win truly is.
If the Irish can maintain the focus they've had for the last seven games for three more, it will be a huge sign of the growth and maturity not only of this football team, but its leader Marcus Freeman as well.
