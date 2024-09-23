Notre Dame Junior Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
With the fourth game of the 2024 season in the books, players on the Notre Dame football roster have decisions to make in terms of holding onto a year of eligibility.
Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey has decided his time as a Fighting Irish football player are done as he has announced he will not play the rest of the year, opting instead to redshirt to save a year of eligibility, and enter the transfer portal after graduating in the spring.
What Jaden Mickey's Transfer Means to Notre Dame Football
Jaden Mickey has been Notre Dame's third cornerback in the rotation this fall as Christian Gray has emerged as a real up-and-comer at the position.
With freshman Leonard Moore impresssing and growing early in his Notre Dame career, Mickey likely sees his better chance at starting coming at a different program than in South Bend as a senior. This way he keeps two years of eligibility wherever he ends up transferring to.
