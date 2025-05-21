Notre Dame to Host Top Illinois OL Prospect Again in June
Four-star recruit Cameron Wagner has been a busy young man this spring. The offensive lineman has visited more than half a dozen schools over the last two months, and he's got even more planned this summer. Good news for Notre Dame is the Irish are one of them. The 49th overall prospect in his class via Rivals and 12th ranked offensive lineman in the country via 247 Sports announced on Tuesday he's going to be in South Bend on June 6th for his second on-campus visit.
The junior prospect from Saint Joseph Ogden High School (St. Joseph, Ill.) led the Spartans to a 10-1 record and the second round of the IHSA 3A State Playoffs last year. Wagner already has 11 scholarship offers, including two out of the SEC (Ole Miss and Florida) and six out of the Big Ten (Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue).
Considering this is the second time Wagner is visiting Notre Dame, you've got to assume the Irish are in the mix, but their biggest threat might just be local rival Illinois. Wagner has already visited the Illini in Champaign five times and is scheduled to go back on June 11th.
Hopefully, head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff can get an up-close view of Wagner doing some drills at one of Notre Dame's camps after his visit. The Irish are hosting a camp in South Bend for high school students on June 9th.