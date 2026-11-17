Notre Dame fans have known for a while the Irish close out the regular season against Syracuse, but no one knew when the game was going to start. That changed on Monday, as both schools announced the game (Sunday, Nov. 28th) will kickoff at 11 a.m. (CT).

Schedule update 📆



Our game at Syracuse will kick off at noon ET on ABC.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qwDSMsRr8a — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 16, 2026

The game will be televised on ABC and could very well determine whether or not Notre Dame gets a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Why 11 AM kickoff makes sense

The final week of the college season is Rivalry Week, and it's supposed to be the most exciting week of the regular season.



People will always watch the big matchups no matter what, and it is still yet to be determined which games will be a big deal - one curveball upset loss somewhere this week will dictate everything else.

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Notre Dame and Syracuse gets off and running right away, and can set a positive tone. Beat SMU and take care of Syracuse early on, and the 11-1 Irish will have a College Football Playoff spot almost certainly locked up, and the pressure will be on. Lose to the Orange, though, and the rest of the day will take on a different tone.

Yes, Ohio State and Michigan have drastically underachieved this season, and they're playing at the same time as Notre Dame-SMU, but it's still Ohio State vs. Michigan - it'll still get the eyeballs.



But beyond seeing if Notre Dame will occupy one of the 12 College Football Playoff results, there's one key reason to watch. This will be CJ Carr's final performance in the Heisman race.

Carr's stats and his game will be the final argument, and it had better be a good one, with the rest of the day of games and the conference championships a week later giving the other candidates a shot.



There can't be any letting down, and there can't be any mistakes. A mediocre performance might open the door.

Notre Dame-Syracuse past results

Despite these two teams playing each other for the first time in 1914, Notre Dame and Syracuse have only played each other 11 times since.



The Irish have won nine of the 12 matchups, including the past six, and none have been all that close.

The last close game was in 2008, when ND lost to Syracuse, 24-23, courtesy of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Orange quarterback Cameron Dantley, who happens to be the son of former ND basketball star Adrian Dantley, to wide receiver Donte Davis with 42 seconds remaining.



In seven road games against Syracuse, Notre Dame has won five of them, and the last time ND lost on the road against the Orange was in 1963.