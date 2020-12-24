Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class In A Consensus Top 10 Haul

Notre Dame signed 26 players in the 2021 class, and the Fighting Irish staff is looking to add to that haul in February by fending off SEC schools and signing current running back commit Logan Diggs.

It's a strong class, one that is currently ranked among the Top 10 in the nation by all four recruiting services.

SI All-American ranks the Notre Dame group the highest, with the Irish class ranking sixth in the country. That No. 6 ranking came before Notre Dame landed safety Khari Gee and running back Audric Estime, who was recently named an honorable mention All-American by SIAA.

"The Irish have been busy flipping premium position talent like offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, edge Devin Aupiu and defensive back Phillip Riley since the November update. They join a balanced class behind headliner and top 10 QB Tyler Buchner, top 10 offensive tackle Blake Fisher, top 10 interior defensive lineman Gabe Rubio and the No. 1 TE-Y in Cane Berrong."

ESPN updated its rankings in the past week and bumped the Irish up a spot to No. 7.

"The Fighting Irish have the makings of yet another top-15 class, led by ESPN 300 signal-caller Tyler Buchner out of California and ESPN 300 playmakers Cane Berrong and WRs Lorenzo Styles Jr., Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, who is back in the mix after decommitting in March. In addition to the No.1 TE-H Berrong, they added two other big-bodied TEs to their class in three-stars Joe Alt and Mitchell Evans. ESPN 300 Blake Fisher heads to South Bend, Indiana, in the mold of former Irish offensive line standouts. The same can be said for ESPN 300 OG Rocco Spindler. Three-star Pat Coogan is another OL in the fold. Defensive line is key in the 2021 cycle, and ESPN 300 Gabriel Rubio from Missouri and three-star DE Jason Onye out of Rhode Island were solid early wins."

If Notre Dame stays in the No. 7 spot it would be the program's highest ranking by ESPN since 2013, a class that had Jaylon Smith, Will Fuller, Mike McGlinchey, Malik Zaire and many others.

Notre Dame's class also ranks No. 7 on the 247Sports rankings, and like ESPN is if sticks it would be the team's highest ranking by that network since 2013. The Irish class ranks 9th according to Rivals. Notre Dame's class ranks No. 8 on the 247Sports composite rankings.

