Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2023 Quarterback Board

The latest from Irish Breakdown dives into the Notre Dame 2023 quarterback board

Notre Dame got its 2022 quarterback in March when Bergen (N.J.) Oradell Catholic signal caller Steve Angeli committed to the Irish. Now offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees is focusing on the 2023 class.

The 2023 quarterback class is absolutely loaded, and it could challenge the vaunted 2018 class for the best class in recent memory behind center.

Notre Dame has made just three offers, but that hasn't kept Rees from expanding the board and beginning to build connections with many of the nation's top signal callers. In this video I go over the 12 quarterbacks to keep an eye on for Notre Dame in 2023.

In this podcast we show film of each prospect, we talk about what I look for when evaluating quarterbacks and we provide analysis of each player on the board.

Here are the 12 quarterback prospects we break down.

Dante Moore, Detroit (Mich.) King

Arch Manning, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman

Nico Iamaleava, Downey (Calif.) Warren

Rickie Collins, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Jaden Rashada, Pittsburgh (Calif.) High School

Brayden Dorman, Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge

Tad Hudson, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Cameron Edge, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha

Avery Johnson, Maize (Kan.) High School

Javance Tupouata-Johnson, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame

Kenny Minchey, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Jackson Arnold, Denton (Texas) Guyer

Notre Dame 2023 quarterback targets as of May 14, 2021

