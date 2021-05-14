Sports Illustrated home
Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2023 Quarterback Board

The latest from Irish Breakdown dives into the Notre Dame 2023 quarterback board
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame got its 2022 quarterback in March when Bergen (N.J.) Oradell Catholic signal caller Steve Angeli committed to the Irish. Now offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees is focusing on the 2023 class.

The 2023 quarterback class is absolutely loaded, and it could challenge the vaunted 2018 class for the best class in recent memory behind center.

Notre Dame has made just three offers, but that hasn't kept Rees from expanding the board and beginning to build connections with many of the nation's top signal callers. In this video I go over the 12 quarterbacks to keep an eye on for Notre Dame in 2023.

In this podcast we show film of each prospect, we talk about what I look for when evaluating quarterbacks and we provide analysis of each player on the board.

Here are the 12 quarterback prospects we break down.

Dante Moore, Detroit (Mich.) King
Arch Manning, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman
Nico Iamaleava, Downey (Calif.) Warren
Rickie Collins, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn
Jaden Rashada, Pittsburgh (Calif.) High School
Brayden Dorman, Colorado Springs (Colo.) Vista Ridge
Tad Hudson, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough
Cameron Edge, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha
Avery Johnson, Maize (Kan.) High School
Javance Tupouata-Johnson, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame
Kenny Minchey, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
Jackson Arnold, Denton (Texas) Guyer

Notre Dame 2023 quarterback targets as of May 14, 2021

Notre Dame 2023 quarterback targets as of May 14, 2021

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

