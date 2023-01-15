Defensive Lineman Jerod Smith Recaps "Immaculate" Junior Day Visit

Amongst a very talented 2024 defensive line board for Notre Dame, the staff continues to be extremely high on Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chafee School defensive lineman Jerod and Jacob Smith. Jacob went in depth on the trip, recapping an outstanding return visit to campus.

"The vibes were immaculate from the start,” Smith explained. "Honestly, it’s hard to pick a part of the trip as my favorite. The whole visit was incredible.”

The Smith family is big on relationships. That is something that the twins have been adamant about throughout the process. For Smith, being able to see the coaches in person is a great opportunity to be able to build that connection.

"The relationship building with the staff is going great,” he said. "They made the effort to really connect with me and my family so that is huge. Being able to speak in person only makes it better.

"The staff made it clear to us that we are their top priority and they could see us making impact on the field quickly,” Smith continued. "They think the world of us as players and people.”

Notre Dame's staff has made it no secret how high they are on the Smith twins. They want them a part of the 2024 recruiting class. It’ll come down to fit, something that Smith definitely can see for them.

"We could without question see ourselves as a part of the program,” Smith said. "They are absolutely at the top of the list.”

The plan has been to make a spring or summer decision for the Smith brothers. When they know, they’ll know. In the end, Notre Dame is hoping to beat a long list of powerhouse programs.

In nine games as a junior, Smith was once again a game wrecker for the Loomis Chafee school. He recorded 40 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and broke up five passes. Jerod and his brother Jacob have formed one of the dominant tandems in all of high school football.

Some of the premier programs in all of college football have been targeting the Smith twins. Jerod currently holds a bevy of impressive offers. Some of the more notable programs who have offered include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Arizona, Wake Forest, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers among others.

The 6-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is a near consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. The Connecticut native ranks as high as the No. 62 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman according to ESPN. Smith is also the second ranked player in Connecticut on that ranking, only trailing his brother.

