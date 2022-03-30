Notre Dame Recruiting: 2024 Class Updates

Latest updates on prospects on the board for Notre Dame in the 2024 class

Notre Dame is hot and heavy on the 2023 class but that hasn't stopped the staff from jumping on a number of the nation's best 2024 prospects.

ZAQUAN PATTERSON, SAFETY

Patterson is one of the nation's best all-around players, checking in as the No. 12 overall player in the country and the No. 2 safety by 247Sports. The 6-0, 185-pound safety has earned offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, NC State and Georgia Tech among many others.

Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O'Leary offered the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout and is trying to build an early connection.

“I just love playing the game," Patterson told Irish Breakdown. "The offer from Notre Dame is amazing and talking to Coach O’Leary makes me want to visit sooner rather later. I don’t have any plans as of yet.”

JOSEPH STONE, WIDE RECEIVER

One of the best prospects to earn an offer from Notre Dame was Stone, who plays at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. The 5-11, 180-pound athlete plays both running back and wide receiver in high school and is ranked as the nation's No. 68 overall player by 247Sports.

“To be offered on the Pot of Gold day felt very good because of course it’s an opportunity that not everyone gets so I’ll always be grateful for that,” Stone said. “Notre Dame is a college that has a good reputation behind it and getting an offer from there meant a lot."

Stone has an impressive early offer list. Some of those offers include Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Michigan, among others. The Irish staff is already working hard on him.

“I have a relationship with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and Coach (Marcus) Freeman,” he said. “I appreciate how hands on and humble he is. I like how he can relate and make it comfortable to talk and build a bond with him.”

GABRIEL WILLIAMS, SAFETY/ROVER

An intriguing player on the board is Williams, a 6-4, 190-pound safety/rover prospect from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances. The nation's No. 200 overall player according to Rivals, Williams has offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Ole Miss, Boston College, Maryland and West Virginia.

The offer from Notre Dame caught Williams a bit off guard in a very good way.

“Man, I really can’t believe it," Williams told Irish Breakdown. "My family and I are extremely grateful to get an offer from a school as great as Notre Dame.

“I’ve enjoyed talking to Coach O’Leary and I can’t wait to meet him and the staff soon," continued Williams. "I feel like I can play anywhere in the secondary and that’s what I pride myself on, and I think that’s what Notre Dame sees in me.”

JACK LARSEN, TIGHT END

Notre Dame is making a run at a number of talented tight ends in the 2024 class, one of which is Larsen, a standout from Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic. The nation's No. 47 overall player according to 247Sports, Larsen has offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee among many others.

Notre Dame first reached out to Larsen last summer.

“Recruiting has been well for me,” Larsen stated. “I started to build a connection with them last summer and periodically stayed in touch until a couple weeks ago. I was thrilled to receive the offer."

The private school standout is an excellent student.

“Three things I’m looking at are a good education, a place that feels like home, and obviously a great football program,” said Larsen.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Follow Shaun on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter