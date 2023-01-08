Tight End Walter Matthews Fully Aware Of History Behind Notre Dame

When you talk about developing the tight end position, Notre Dame is right near the top of the list. They have a strong claim as “Tight End U” and it is hard to argue against it. Obviously the development of talent is paramount but the Irish staff has also done as well as anyone identifying and acquiring talent, including most recently with All-American tight end Michael Mayer.

At the end of December, Notre Dame extended an offer to Hiram (Ga.) High School 2024 tight end Walter Matthews, who is one of the more physically gifted tight ends in the 2024 recruiting class. The Georgia standout is fully aware of the program’s lineage of putting out elite level players at the position.

“I was talking with Coach (Gerad) Parker and at the end of the conversation, he offered me a scholarship,” Matthews said. “I was very excited to get one from Notre Dame because of the history of the program and the amount of tight ends they’ve developed over the years for the next level.”

When you pop on the junior film, it is easy to see what makes Matthews such a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. Long limbed and athletic, he is a mound of clay that every offensive staff would love to work with. With that much raw talent, there are several top programs who have been keeping close ties on the talented athlete.

“My recruitment has been going good so far,” Matthews explained. “The top three schools that are recruiting me the hardest are definitely Florida, Michigan, and Virginia Tech right now.

“Some things that are important for me when selecting a school are the coaches and the campus environment,” he continued. “Those things are what matters the most to me.”

Obviously Notre Dame is hoping to get into the conversation with Matthews moving forward. The staff is clearly interested in bringing in a second tight end to pair with North Carolina star Jack Larsen, making Matthews a player to keep a close eye on.

In ten games as a junior, Matthews hauled in 20 receptions for 425 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Hiram squad in both receiving yards and touchdowns for what is a heavy running team. Matthews also had a quarterback hurry and pass breakup in very minimal opportunities on defense.

The 6-7, 250-pound tight end is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. Matthews ranks as high as the No. 80 overall player and the No. 8 athlete in the 2024 recruiting class according to On3. He is ranked similarly on the ESPN ranking, sitting as the No. 81 overall player and the No. 1 athlete in the class.

Matthews has collected some incredibly impressive offers thus far. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Michigan, USC, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Kentucky, Arkansas, Purdue, and Georgia Tech among others.

