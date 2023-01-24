Notre Dame Coaches On The Road: Irish Staff Head To Important Areas

Notre Dame's coaches are back on the road visiting schools that are important for Irish recruiting, or homes to top prospects on the Irish board.

Head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be out in California today. They will head to St. John Bosco, which is the home of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a top linebacker on the board for Notre Dame. It's also the home of safety Peyton Woodyard, who recently committed to Georgia, but the Irish staff hasn't backed off Woodyard. I also expect them to head to Mater Dei. A player to keep an eye on is Mater Dei offensive tackle Brandon Baker, who is on the ND radar.

Another school I expect Notre Dame to visit are Santa Margarita Catholic, the home of wide receiver Emmett Mosley. This should be an important visit and should tell us a lot about where Notre Dame stands with Mosley. The Irish head coach is also expected to visit Chaminade High School in West Hills, Calif. That is the home of safety Marquis Gallegos, another player that is high on Notre Dame's safety board. I expect the Irish staff to also go see 2023 signee Cooper Flanagan.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be in the Tampa area today. He'll head by Carrollwood Day, which is the home of top wide receiver target Bredell Richardson and running back Anthony Carrie. Richardson is a very intriguing player that seems to have a great deal of interest in Notre Dame, and the feeling is mutual.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be in Tennessee and the Jacksonville, Fla. area today. While in Tennessee he'll head to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, which is the home of big time cornerback (and Tennessee commit) Kaleb Beasley, who remains a very, very important target for Notre Dame. While in Tennessee he'll also head over to the McCallie School, which is the home of 2024 safety Marcellus Barnes Jr.

After that he'll head to Jacksonville, Fla. where he will visit Mandarin High School. That is the home of underrated cornerback Jon Mitchell, a prospect the Irish staff is very intrigued by.

Tight ends coach Gerad Parker will be in the Dallas area (and just outside of it) seeing the schools of a number of top prospects. Don't be surprised if Parker heads to Lovejoy High School, the home of top linebacker target Payton Pierce, and Melissa High School, the home of stud defensive tackle Nigel Smith.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will remain in Pennsylvania, where he'll visit Archbishop Wood Catholic, the home of offensive tackle Kevin Heywood. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will also be in Pennsylvania,

Special teams coach Brian Mason will be making a swing through the Columbus, Ohio area. He'll head to Pickerington North, Westerville Central, Gahanna Lincoln and the Olentangy area schools.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will be in the Houston area. Expect him to be at Paetow High School in Katy, which is the home of recently offered edge Loghan Thomas. He'll also head to Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, the home of talented 2025 defensive end Landon Rink.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain in the Chicago area.

