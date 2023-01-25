Notre Dame Coaches On The Road: The Irish Coaches Continue Hitting Up Top Targets

Notre Dame's staff is once again on the road as they look to scour the nation for many of the nation's top players. It will be another busy day for the staff, who is spread across the country today.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O'Leary are together on the west coast. The duo will be at Oakland (Calif.) Fremont Senior, which is the home of Naki Tuakoi, a talented 2024 linebacker that was recently offered by the Irish staff. They'll head to Utah next and visit American Fork High School, the home of Davis Andrews, an underrated athlete with offers from Utah, Colorado and Stanford. They'll wrap up the night in Wyoming, where they will visit future Notre Dame defender Luke Talich.

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will be back in Pennsylvania, visiting the high schools of two very important targets for the Irish. He'll be at Malvern Prep, the home of Notre Dame offensive line commit Peter Jones, and he'll once again head to Wyomissing, the home of Caleb Brewer. It's the second time Hiestand has been out to visit Wyomissing during the recent on the road period.

Tight ends coach Gerad Parker will be in the Atlanta to swing by a number of schools. Expect to see him at Parkview High School, which is the home of five-star athlete Mike Matthews. The Irish are a long shot with Matthews but the staff continues to work hard to stay in the game with him. I also expect Parker to be by Carrollton High School, the home of Caleb Odom, a 6-5, 215-pound wide receiver.

Defensive line coach Al Washington will be in Arkansas to visit a couple of high schools. He'll be at Bryant High School, which is the home by defensive tackle TJ Lindsey, a player the Irish staff has been pursuing for months. The 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman has said he's going to drag his recruitment out, so we'll see how long the Irish are able to stay in this recruitment before filling up, but for now they are clearly making Lindsey a priority. I also expect the staff to be by Valley View High School in Jonesboro, which is the home linebacker Brian Huff, who was recently offered by Notre Dame.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden will be in Rhode Island and Connecticut. While in Connecticut he'll head to The Loomis Chafee school, which is the home of defensive linemen Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith. The Smith twins have made multiple trips to Notre Dame and are top targets for the Irish staff. He'll also head to Avon Old Farms, the home of 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman Benedict Umeh.

Corners coach Mike Mickens will be in Texas, where he'll head to Round Rock (Texas) High School, the home of cornerback Leonard Moore. Irish Breakdown reported earlier this week that Moore is planning to visit Notre Dame this weekend.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be in the Orlando, Fla. area, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will be in Los Angeles, Calif. visiting schools and special teams coach Brian Mason will be in Iowa for the day.

