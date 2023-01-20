Notre Dame Coaches Wrap Up Busy Week Of Recruiting

The Notre Dame football staff has racked up thousands of frequent flyer miles this week as they traveled around the country to visit high schools of many of their top prospects. Today the staff wraps things up, so let's take a look at where they are headed.

Head coach Marcus Freeman, tight ends coach Gerad Parker and defensive line coach Al Washington will be in Charlotte to start the day, where they'll be at Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Christian among other places. Charlotte Catholic is the home of Notre Dame tight end commit Jack Larsen, while defensive end Bryce Young is at Charlotte Christian.

Freeman will end the day in Ohio, where he will be doing an in-home visit with Irish signee Brenan Vernon.

Washington and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be in Chicago this evening, where they will be taking in a basketball game that features Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius star defensive tackle Justin Scott. There might not be a more important recruit left on the board than Scott, and the Irish staff is now putting the full court press on him.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough will be in the Show Me State, where he'll be at Hannibal (Mo.) High School, which is the home of Notre dame running back commit Aneyas Williams. Williams was on campus last weekend for the program's Junior Day event and the staff is now getting back out to his high school.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will be in Fort Wayne, where I expect him to be at North Side High School along with special teams coordinator Brian Mason, who is finally back from his recruiting trip to Hawaii. North Side is the home of standout in-state athlete Brauntae Johnson. The 6-3, 175-pound athlete could play either safety or wideout at the next level, but Notre Dame prefers him at safety, where his game has the greatest upside.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Georgia, where he'll make a few stops, including Swainsboro (Ga.) High School, which is the home of underrated athlete Demello Jones. Jones can play on either side of the ball, but the Irish staff likes him at safety. Jones is the nephew of former Irish safety Deke Cooper. Jones isn't getting much attention from the recruiting services, but the Irish staff is all over him. Jones also recently received an offer from Ohio State.

Check out Ryan's article on Jones here: https://www.si.com/college/notredame/recruiting/notre-dame-football-family-ties-and-irish-excellence-striking-a-chord-with-2024-s-target-demello-jones

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will remain in Pennsylvania, where he's spent most of the week. One school I expect him to be at is Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland. That's the home of Ryan Cory, a 6-4, 290-pound interior blocker that is on Notre Dame's radar. It's also the home of current offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be spending the day hitting schools in the Seattle area.

